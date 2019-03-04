Manju Warrier Vanitha Awards Controversy: Fans Troll The Lady Superstar And Call Her 'Overrated'

The Odiyan Connect

Referring to one of the most trolled scenes of 2018, the Lady Superstar's detractors said that she was given the award for serving soup to Mohanlal's character in Odiyan. They also called her an 'overrated' performer.

'Undeserving Performance'

Continuing their attack on Manju Warrier, the trolls added that Vanitha should be given a silver coin for honouring her 'undeserving performance'.

Mohanlal Adds To The Woes

To make matters worse, Mohanlal was adjudged the 'Best Actor' for his performance in the disastrous Odiyan. Lashing out at Vanitha, the fans said that the 'Lady Superstar' and Lalettan were given the awards just for the sake of 'publicity'. Some of them even went to the extent of calling the whole thing a 'paid honour'.

Lucifier Is Around The Corner

With the controversy in full swing, Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of Lucifier which has been directed by Prithviraj. The film, slated to release this month will see her act opposite Mohanlal again. Actors Siddique and Vivek Oberoi too are a part of the cast.

A New Beginning

This year, she will also be making her Kollywood debut with Dhanush's Asuran which is being helmed by Vetrimaran. In it, she will be seen alongside Dhanush. All in all, 2019 is quite a busy year for Manju Warrier.