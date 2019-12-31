Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: A Big Update Is On Cards For The Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Project!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming project of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo is nearing the final stage of its post-production works. The historical drama is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, a big update on Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is on cards for the New Year.

Recently, Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the project had announced that a massive update on the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project is on the way. The big update is expected to be made at 6 PM today (December 31, 2019). According to the latest buzz, the team is planning to reveal the first look poster of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham on New Year's eve.

The Priyadarshan directorial depicts the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom in the 16th century. It was Marakkar who protected the kingdom from the invasion of the Portuguese army. Mohanlal is appearing as the titular character Marakkar in the movie, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has recently completed the censor formalities and bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. Earlier, it was reported that background scoring of the magnum opus is also finished. Rahul Raj, the popular musician has handled the background score of the Mohanlal starrer.

Recently, Sabu Cyril, the National award-winning art director had revealed that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be a never-seen-before visual experience for the Malayalam movie audiences. The Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project will be released in the IMAX format, thus emerging as the first-ever Malayalam movie to get an IMAX release.

The Priyadarshan directorial features an extensive star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and so on. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2020.

Also Read:

Top Grossing Malayalam Movies Of 2019 In Chennai City: Lucifer Leads The Pack!