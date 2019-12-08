Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Background Score Work Is Finished!

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham the upcoming historical drama which brings Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo back together, is one of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The Priyadarshan directorial, which features Mohanlal as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV is said to be the most expensive project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema.

      As per the latest updates, the background score work of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is finally finished. Popular music director Rahul Raj, who has composed the background music for the Mohanlal starrer, confirmed the reports through his official social media pages recently. The musician, who is all excited, stated that the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan film is the biggest project of his career so far.

      According to the reports, the team has already begun the subtitle work of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Interestingly, the filming of the magnum opus was finished in about 110 days. The team is investing more time in the VFX and CG works of the project since it is a period film. If the reports are to be true, the post-production works of the project will be completed by February.

      Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will also emerge as the first Malayalam film to be made in the IMAX format. Director Priyadarshan and the team are planning to release the period film in IMAX format, mainly aiming at the overseas release. However, the Mohanlal starrer will be released in the usual format in Kerala as the state is yet to have its first IMAX screen.

      The Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project features an extensive star cast including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, senior director Fazil, Madhu, Siddique, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc. The movie is jointly scripted by director Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinema is slated to release on 19 March 2020.

