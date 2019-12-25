Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Bags A U/A From Censor Board!

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming Mohanlal starring magnum opus directed by Priyadarshan has finally completed the censor board formalities. The team recently revealed the news through the official social media pages of the movie. As per the reports, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Mohanlal is appearing as the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed in the movie, which marks the comeback of Priyadarshan to Malayalam cinema after a short gap. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is said to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema, is one of the most-awaited projects of 2020.

As per the reports, the filming of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie, which was majorly shot at the Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, was wrapped up in about 110 days. According to the sources, the major portions of the historical drama is based on VFX and CG effects, and that is why the team went on to have an elaborated post-production period which lasted over 10 months.

Interestingly, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is also all set to emerge as the first Malayalam movie to release in the IMAX format. Reportedly, the makers decided to release the IMAX version of the movie, mainly aiming at the overseas release. However, when it comes to India, the movie might release in the usual format, as there are only 15 IMAX screens in the country. Kerala is yet to have its first IMAX screen.

The team had released a sneak peek of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, during the 100th-day celebration of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. The sneak peek video suggests that Mohanlal-Priyadarshan film will be a complete visual treat for the audiences. The team is planning to release the official teaser of the magnum opus very soon.

The Mohanlal movie features an extensive star cast including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Madhu, Fazil, Nedumudi Venu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Keerthi Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinema is slated to release on March 19, 2020.

