    Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer To Be Cut By Alphonse Puthren?

    By Staff
    |

    Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming film from Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team, has already garnered movie lovers' attention. Now, a few reports that have been doing the rounds on social media claim that popular editor and director Alphonse Puthren too is a part of the project as he will be editing the trailer of the film. However, no official confirmation has come out regarding this yet.

    Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer To Be Cut By Alphonse Puthren?

    Most recently, footages from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham were shown at Aasheervadathode Lalettan event, which was held in Kochi on September 22, 2019. The sneak peek did leave everyone stunned as such was the visual spectacle showcased. All those who watched the footages were mighty impressed and the social media was abuzz with the talks regarding the same. The big-budget venture is expected to take Malayalam cinema to new and unseen heights.

    Now, movie audiences are eager to catch the trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. It would be interesting if Alphonse Puthren comes on board for the project as per the recent reports. Earlier, Alphonse Puthren had edited the trailer of Priyadarshan-Mohanlal team's previous movie Oppam, released in 2016. The trailer of Oppam was hailed by everyone and it even ranked as one among the best trailer cuts ever in Malayalam cinema.

    Reportedly, the post-production works of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is currently underway. The film is expected to be an amazing visual spectacle. If reports are to be believed, the Mohanlal starrer will be releasing in the first quarter of next year.

    Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is touted to be the costliest Malayalam cinema ever made. Along with Mohanlal, the movie also features Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Pranav Mohanlal, Sudeep, Prabhu and others in important roles. Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing leading ladies in this movie.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 9:09 [IST]
