Megastar Mammootty To Visit Mumbai

The three-time National award winner, megastar Mammootty will visit Mumbai to promote his biggest film 'Mamangam'. The movie is a true story based on a festival called Mamangam where he will be seen playing a mysterious character with multiple looks in the film.

The legendary actor Mammootty will be seen promoting the film alongside Director M Padmakumar, Producer Vennu Kunnappilly, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, (Young hero) Achuthan and adapted Screenplay Writer Shankar Ramakrishnan in Mumbai on 4th December 2019.

Mamangam: History of the brave is the first Malayalam film to be released in four languages- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.