Mikhael Box Office Collections (3 Days): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Its Opening Weekend?
Mikhael, the Nivin Pauly starrer did make a grand entry to the theatres on January 18, 2019. The film, directed by Haneef Adeni did make a very good release and the audiences had bestowed good amount of expectations on this movie. At the Kochi multiplexes and the Trivandrum plexes, the film ruled the roost with a good number of shows on its opening weekenda and rightly, the stage was set for the film to enjoy a very good opening weekend. How well did Mikahel perform in these major centres on its first weekend? Read Mikhael box office collections report to know more about the same here.
Opening Day At The Multiplexes
Mikhael did make a good opening at the multiplexes with decent occupancy rate. The Nivin Pauly starrer fetched 4.36 Lakhs and 4.77 Lakhs respectively on its first day from the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum plexes respectively.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Second Day
The film maintained decent collections on its second day as well in both the major centres and it went on to fetch above 4 Lakhs from both these centres on Saturday. The movie registered a decent number of house full shows as well.
Third Day Collections
On its third day, which was a Sunday, Mikhael reportedly did a business of 4.36 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes at an occupancy rate of 73%. On the other hand, the Nivin Pauly starrer fetched 3.61 Lakhs from the Trivandrum plexes.
Opening Weekend
Mikhael has enjoyed a decent opening weekend with the film managing to maintain the same momentum in the first 3 days. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 12.99 Lakhs and 12.33 Lakhs respectively from Kochi multiplexes and Trivdanrum Plexes respectively on its first opening weekend.