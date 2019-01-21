English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mikhael Box Office Collections (3 Days): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Its Opening Weekend?

    By
    |

    Mikhael, the Nivin Pauly starrer did make a grand entry to the theatres on January 18, 2019. The film, directed by Haneef Adeni did make a very good release and the audiences had bestowed good amount of expectations on this movie. At the Kochi multiplexes and the Trivandrum plexes, the film ruled the roost with a good number of shows on its opening weekenda and rightly, the stage was set for the film to enjoy a very good opening weekend. How well did Mikahel perform in these major centres on its first weekend? Read Mikhael box office collections report to know more about the same here.

    Opening Day At The Multiplexes

    Mikhael did make a good opening at the multiplexes with decent occupancy rate. The Nivin Pauly starrer fetched 4.36 Lakhs and 4.77 Lakhs respectively on its first day from the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum plexes respectively.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Second Day

    The film maintained decent collections on its second day as well in both the major centres and it went on to fetch above 4 Lakhs from both these centres on Saturday. The movie registered a decent number of house full shows as well.

    Third Day Collections

    On its third day, which was a Sunday, Mikhael reportedly did a business of 4.36 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes at an occupancy rate of 73%. On the other hand, the Nivin Pauly starrer fetched 3.61 Lakhs from the Trivandrum plexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Opening Weekend

    Mikhael has enjoyed a decent opening weekend with the film managing to maintain the same momentum in the first 3 days. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 12.99 Lakhs and 12.33 Lakhs respectively from Kochi multiplexes and Trivdanrum Plexes respectively on its first opening weekend.

    Read more about: mikhael nivin pauly
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue