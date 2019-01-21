Mikhael Box Office Collections (3 Days): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Its Opening Weekend?

Opening Day At The Multiplexes

Mikhael did make a good opening at the multiplexes with decent occupancy rate. The Nivin Pauly starrer fetched 4.36 Lakhs and 4.77 Lakhs respectively on its first day from the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum plexes respectively.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Second Day

The film maintained decent collections on its second day as well in both the major centres and it went on to fetch above 4 Lakhs from both these centres on Saturday. The movie registered a decent number of house full shows as well.

Third Day Collections

On its third day, which was a Sunday, Mikhael reportedly did a business of 4.36 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes at an occupancy rate of 73%. On the other hand, the Nivin Pauly starrer fetched 3.61 Lakhs from the Trivandrum plexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Opening Weekend

Mikhael has enjoyed a decent opening weekend with the film managing to maintain the same momentum in the first 3 days. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 12.99 Lakhs and 12.33 Lakhs respectively from Kochi multiplexes and Trivdanrum Plexes respectively on its first opening weekend.