Mikhael Box Office Collections (4 Days): Crosses The 10-Crore Mark!
Mikhael was one among the major releases of the past week and the Nivin Pauly starrer, directed by Haneef Adeeni has opened on a decent note in the theatres. The film, which is in the lines of a family action drama, with a good share of thrill and mass elements has seemingly worked out in a good way with the audiences. In fact, Mikhael turned out to be one of the first big releases of the year 2019 in terms of number of screens and it did get a worldwide release as well. Read Mikhael box office collections report to know how much the film has collected so far from the worldwide box office.
A Decent Opening
Mikhael came in amidst a good amount of expectations and the initial reports suggest that the film did get a decent opening. The movie has also been released in the UAE/GCC regions where it received a good response as well.
Crosses The 10-Crore Mark
Reportedly, Mikhael enjoyed a decent weekend and now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the film has went past the 10-Crore mark. According to a poster sent out by the makers, the film breached the 10-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 4 days of its run.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Mikhael has as many as 9 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched 14.84 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run out there.
At The Trivandrum Plexes
On the other hand, Mikhael has 16 shows/day at the Trivandrum plexes. The report by Forum Keralam suggests that the film has fetched 13.39 Lakhs from the 4 days of its run at the Trivandtum plexes.