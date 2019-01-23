Mikhael Box Office Collections (4 Days): Crosses The 10-Crore Mark!

A Decent Opening

Mikhael came in amidst a good amount of expectations and the initial reports suggest that the film did get a decent opening. The movie has also been released in the UAE/GCC regions where it received a good response as well.

Crosses The 10-Crore Mark

Reportedly, Mikhael enjoyed a decent weekend and now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the film has went past the 10-Crore mark. According to a poster sent out by the makers, the film breached the 10-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 4 days of its run.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Mikhael has as many as 9 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched 14.84 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run out there.

At The Trivandrum Plexes

On the other hand, Mikhael has 16 shows/day at the Trivandrum plexes. The report by Forum Keralam suggests that the film has fetched 13.39 Lakhs from the 4 days of its run at the Trivandtum plexes.