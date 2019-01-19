English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mikhael Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nivin Pauly Starrer Makes A Strong Start!

    By
    |

    Mikhael, which is one among the big releases of this month has come out in the theatres now and it has got a very fine reception from the audiences. The Nivin Pauly starrer has made it to the theatres amidst huge expectations and the Malayalam film audiences are indeed happy to see him in this stylish avatar. Mikahel is also the second directorial venture of Haneef Adeni, after the super successful The Great Father. Mikhael was rightly expected to make a very fine opening. Read Mikhael box office collections (day 1) report to know more about the opening day collections of the movie.

    The Number Of Screens

    Mikhael did make a big release in the theatres across Kerala. According to the reports, the film has been released in close to 140 screens in Kerala alone and the stage was perfectly set for the film to make a huge opening.

    Kochi And Trivandrum

    Mikhael has been released in a good number of screens at the multiplexes in both Ernakulam and Trivandrum. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film had as many as 12 shows on day whereas at the Trivandrum Plexes, the film had 17 shows on day 1.

    Day 1 Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Mikhael has made a very strong start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 4.36 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 87%. The film also registered 6 house full shows on opening day.

    At The Trivandrum Plexes

    Mikhael made a decent start at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. According to the report by Forum Keralam, the film had managed to fetch 4.77 Lakhs on day 1 and that too at an occupancy rate of 58.67%.

    The Way Ahead

    Well, Mikhael is expected to rakein huge collections during the weekend as well, with the family audiences expected to pour in large numbers. The advance booking for some of the shows in Ernakulam and Trivandrum multiplexes are decent.

    Read more about: mikhael nivin pauly
    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 3:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue