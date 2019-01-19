Mikhael Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nivin Pauly Starrer Makes A Strong Start!

The Number Of Screens

Mikhael did make a big release in the theatres across Kerala. According to the reports, the film has been released in close to 140 screens in Kerala alone and the stage was perfectly set for the film to make a huge opening.

Kochi And Trivandrum

Mikhael has been released in a good number of screens at the multiplexes in both Ernakulam and Trivandrum. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film had as many as 12 shows on day whereas at the Trivandrum Plexes, the film had 17 shows on day 1.

Day 1 Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes

Mikhael has made a very strong start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 4.36 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 87%. The film also registered 6 house full shows on opening day.

At The Trivandrum Plexes

Mikhael made a decent start at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. According to the report by Forum Keralam, the film had managed to fetch 4.77 Lakhs on day 1 and that too at an occupancy rate of 58.67%.

The Way Ahead

Well, Mikhael is expected to rakein huge collections during the weekend as well, with the family audiences expected to pour in large numbers. The advance booking for some of the shows in Ernakulam and Trivandrum multiplexes are decent.