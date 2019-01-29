Mikhael Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Will This Affect The Future Run?

Hit By Piracy

Piracy has always been a problem that has been affecting the South Indian Film industry and its movies. Disappointingly, Mikhael, the film that arrived in to the theatres on January 18, 2018 has also been hit piracy.

Leaked Online To Download

Shockingly, Mikhael has been leaked online to download. It is the website tamilrockers, which has leaked the full movie for download and the same happened after a week of its release in the theatres.

Piracy And Malayalam Movies

Even Malayalam movies isn't completely safe from the hands of piracy. Earlier, Odiyan was leaked on the first day of its release. Njan Prakashan too was hit by piracy and that too upon 2 weeks of the release of the film.

Will It Affect The Future Run?

Mikhael is completing the second week of its run in its release centres. The film is reportedly enjoying the support of the film audiences. Let us hope that the film will overcome this hurdle as well and enjoy a firm and solid run in the theatres in the upcoming days as well.