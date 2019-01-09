Mikhael Teaser To Hit The Online Circuits At 6 PM This Evening!

Mikhael will be the next big release of Nivin Pauly and it is one among the biggest releases of the month of January 2019. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the much awaited film has a good amount of expectations bestowed on it and the film has been slated to come out in the theatres on January 18, 2018.

Now, the highly awaited teaser of Mikhael is all set to grace the online circuits. Reportedly, Mikhael teaser will be out at 6 PM on January 09, 2019. The official announcement regarding the teaser release was made yesterday (January 08, 2019)

Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with a special teaser of the movie on the special occassion of Nivin Pauly's birthday. The teaser had received a very good response from the audiences and went on to become a hit.

Meanwhile, Mikhael has already created a good amount of buzz in the social media with its captivating posters hitting the right chords. The character posters of the movie have already gone viral on Facebook.

Mikhael has its script penned by the director himself. Apart from Nivin Pauly, Mikahel also features actors like Unni Mukundan, Sudev Nair, Manjima Mohan, Shanthi Krishna, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn etc., in important roles.