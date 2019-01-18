Mikhael Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly Starrer!

Mikhael is all set to rule the big screens from today (January 18, 2019) onwards and the Nivin Pauly starrer is definitely high on expectations. Directed by Haneef Adeni, Mikhael looks like a perfect entertainer, with action, thrill and emotional elements mixed in the correct proportions. On the other hand, Mikhael is the next big release of Nivin Pauly, after the blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had a fantastic outing in the theatres. Even the trailer of Mikhael gave a lot of goose bump moments for all the Nivin Pauly fans and they have been waiting to see the full movie on the big screens.

On the other hand, Haneef Adeni is back after two big blockbusters namely The Great Father and Abrahaminte Santhathikal and with Mikhael the film-maker is expected to deliver yet another phenomenal success at the box office.Mikhael has a long and star-studded star cast with Unni Mukundan too doing an important role in the movie. Manjima Mohan, Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Jayaprakash, Suraj venjaramoodu, Babu Antony, Sudev Nair and host of other actors will be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Has Mikahel lived up to all the expectations? Here is a look at what the audiences have got to say about this much-awaited movie? Stay tuned to this space to know more.