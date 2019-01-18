English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mikhael Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly Starrer!

    By
    |

    Mikhael is all set to rule the big screens from today (January 18, 2019) onwards and the Nivin Pauly starrer is definitely high on expectations. Directed by Haneef Adeni, Mikhael looks like a perfect entertainer, with action, thrill and emotional elements mixed in the correct proportions. On the other hand, Mikhael is the next big release of Nivin Pauly, after the blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had a fantastic outing in the theatres. Even the trailer of Mikhael gave a lot of goose bump moments for all the Nivin Pauly fans and they have been waiting to see the full movie on the big screens.

    Mikhael Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly Starrer!

    On the other hand, Haneef Adeni is back after two big blockbusters namely The Great Father and Abrahaminte Santhathikal and with Mikhael the film-maker is expected to deliver yet another phenomenal success at the box office.Mikhael has a long and star-studded star cast with Unni Mukundan too doing an important role in the movie. Manjima Mohan, Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Jayaprakash, Suraj venjaramoodu, Babu Antony, Sudev Nair and host of other actors will be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Has Mikahel lived up to all the expectations? Here is a look at what the audiences have got to say about this much-awaited movie? Stay tuned to this space to know more.

    Read more about: mikhael nivin pauly
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 6:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue