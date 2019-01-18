Mikhael Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly Starrer!
Mikhael is all set to rule the big screens from today (January 18, 2019) onwards and the Nivin Pauly starrer is definitely high on expectations. Directed by Haneef Adeni, Mikhael looks like a perfect entertainer, with action, thrill and emotional elements mixed in the correct proportions. On the other hand, Mikhael is the next big release of Nivin Pauly, after the blockbuster movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had a fantastic outing in the theatres. Even the trailer of Mikhael gave a lot of goose bump moments for all the Nivin Pauly fans and they have been waiting to see the movie on the big screens.
On the other hand, Haneef Adeni is back after two big blockbusters namely The Great Father and Abrahaminte Santhathikal and with Mikhael the film-maker is expected to deliver yet another phenomenal success at the box office. Mikhael has a star-studded star cast with Unni Mukundan too doing an important role in the movie. Manjima Mohan, Shanthikrishna, Ashokan, Jayaprakash, Suraj venjaramoodu, Babu Antony, Sudev Nair and host of other actors will be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Has Mikahel lived up to all the expectations? Here is a look at what the audiences have got to say about this much-awaited movie.
|
A Good First Half
Tweets have been coming in regarding the film and here is a tweet in which it has been mentioned that the first half is indeed a good one with a thumbs up for the background score of the movie.
|
A Decent First Half
The first half of the film have seemingly kept the audiences interest in tact. Here is a tweet that mentions that the film's first half is a decent one.
|
Good reports For First Half
Positive reports for the first half continue to pour in form various quarters. Here is a tweet that indicates that the film has a watchable first half which has lot of family sentiments in it.
|
A Neat Initial Half
Here is yet another tweet that has in it that the initial half is a decent one. There are good talks for the entry of Unni Mukundan in the movie as well.
|
A Superb Movie?
Here is a tweet regarding Mikhael in which it has been mentioned that first half is an above average one whereas the second half of the movie is simply stunning.