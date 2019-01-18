Mikhael Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly Starrer!

#Mikhael Interval



Background Score 👌 — TCR INOX Updates (@inox_tcr) January 18, 2019

Tweets have been coming in regarding the film

#Mikhael - Decent first half ; second half will decide movie verdict — Varun 221 (@Varun_505) January 18, 2019

The first half of the film have seemingly kept the audiences interest in tact.

#Mikhael : First Half : Good 😊

Filled With Family Sentiments | Disappointed Guest Role From #BabuAntony | #UnniMukundan Only in 1-2 Scenes | Excellent Performance From #Sidhique 👌 | Rich Visuals#Waiting For A Powerful 2nd Half 😊 #SK #SKreviews #NivinPauly — SK Reviews (@SK_SHA_KOLLAM) January 18, 2019

Positive reports for the first half continue to pour in form various quarters.

First half:: clean and decent .create a hype of unni mukundan entry — VigneshShiva (@VigneshShiva77) January 18, 2019

There are good talks for the entry of Unni Mukundan in the movie as well.

Nivin👍👍👍👏👍👏👏👏👌

Hanif 👏👏👏👏

Unni ... 👌👌👌

First half above avg 👍👍

Second half ... mindblowing

Action .... malayalm gilms proud momment.....

Super action — Cinemabits (@Cinemabits1) January 18, 2019

Here is a tweet regarding Mikhael