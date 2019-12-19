    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mohanlal And Mammootty In Forbes Celebrity 100 List Of 2019!

      Mohanlal and Mammootty, the Big M's of Malayalam cinema are doing extremely well in their respective careers. Interestingly, both the superstars have been featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list of 2019. Forbes recently released its Celebrity 100 list for the year, and Mammootty & Mohanlal are the only Malayalam actors to be featured in the list.

      The complete actor is in the 27th position in the list, with an annual earning of about Rs 64.5 crore in 2019. The megastar of Malayalam cinema, on the other hand, is in the 62nd position in the list with an annual earning of about Rs 33.5 crore. The Forbes Celebrity 100 list of 2019 is topped by Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, who have secured the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, positions respectively.

      Mohanlal And Mammootty In Fobest Celebrity 100 List | Mammootty And Mohanlal In Forbes List 2019

      Mohanlal has established himself as the most bankable star of Malayalam cinema with his box office dominance in the past few years. The second half of the passing decade has played a fundamental role in cementing the complete actor's stardom. With his successful outings including Pulimurugan and Lucifer, Mohanlal introduced the prestigious 100-Crore and 200-Crore clubs to Malayalam cinema.

      Mammootty, on the other hand, went on to experiment with his films and challenged himself with a great variety of characters. Especially, 2019 was an extraordinary year for the megastar, with some exceptional box office successes and some highly appreciated roles. Mammootty had his first 100-crore film with Madhura Raja and made a mark with his brilliant performances in films like Peranbu, Yatra, and Unda.

      Mohanlal will be next seen in the Siddique project Big Brother and Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which are slated to be released in January and March, respectively. Mammootty, on the other hand, is currently on a high with the success of his recent outing Mamangam. He will be next seen in the Ajai Vasudev movie Shylock, which will hit the theatres in January.

