Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Share The Screen Again?

Mohanlal is reportedly all set to play the role of the legendary Carnatic musician Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar in the upcoming biopic. If the rumours are to be believed, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema will once again share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director of his biggest blockbuster Lucifer, in the Chembai biopic.

The latest reports suggest that Prithviraj has been approached to play the role of legendary playback singer Dr. KJ Yesudas, the most-favourite student of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar in the movie. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed. The Chembai biopic is directed by Munthiri Monjan fame director Vijith Nambiar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has earlier shared the screen with Mohanlal in his directorial debut Lucifer. The complete actor essayed the central character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram in the movie, while Prithviraj played his close associate Zayed Masood. The actor-director duo is now all set to team up for Empuraan, the second installment of Lucifer series.

Recently, director Vijith Nambiar had revealed that he is busy with the preparations of his dream project, which is based on the life of the renowned musician. Vijith Nambiar also revealed that he is teaming up with an exceptional acting talent for the project, which is made on a large canvas. The reports suggest that Vijith Nambiar was hinting about his collaboration with Mohanlal for the Chembai biopic.

The complete actor is currently all set to release his much-awaited project Big Brother, which is directed by Siddique, in January 2020. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham another highly anticipated Mohanlal project which is directed by Priyadarshan, has been slated to hit the theatres on March 19, 2020.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, is on a high with the success of his latest outing Driving License. The actor-director is currently preparing for his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which is directed by the renowned filmmaker Blessy.