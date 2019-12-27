Big Brother: The First Video Song Of The Mohanlal Starrer Is Out!

The much-awaited first video song of Big Brother, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is finally out. The team revealed the 'Kando Kando' video song through the official YouTube channel of Millenium Audios, immediately after the audio launch of Big Brother. The action thriller, which features Mohanlal in the titular role, is directed by Siddique.

The 'Kando Kando' song, which is composed by Deepak Dev, is sung by the renowned Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi and Gauri Lakshmi. The song visuals feature some light moments between Sachidanandan and Arya, played by Mohanlal and newcomer Mirnaa Menon, along with the visuals from the recording studio.

The soothing melody, which is penned by Rafeeq Ahammed has totally impressed the viewers. As per the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to release the complete playlist of Big Brother very soon. Mohanlal, the lead actor has lent voice to a song in the movie and had performed it live at the recently held audio launch.