Big Brother: The First Video Song Of The Mohanlal Starrer Is Out!

The much-awaited first video song of Big Brother, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is finally out. The team revealed the 'Kando Kando' video song through the official YouTube channel of Millenium Audios, immediately after the audio launch of Big Brother which was held in Kochi. The action thriller, which features Mohanlal as the central character, is directed by Siddique.

The 'Kando Kando' song, which is composed by Deepak Dev, is sung by the renowned Bollywood singer-music director Amit Trivedi and Gauri Lakshmi. The song visuals feature some light moments between Sachidanandan and Arya, played by Mohanlal and newcomer Mirnaa Menon, along with the visuals from the recording studio.

The soothing melody, which is penned by Rafeeq Ahammed has totally impressed the viewers. As per the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to release the complete playlist of Big Brother very soon. Mohanlal, the lead actor has lent voice to a song in the movie and had performed it live at the recently held audio launch.

Big Brother, which is scripted by director Siddique himself, features Anoop Menon and young talent Sarjano Khalid in the roles of Mohanlal's younger brothers. Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor-director is making his Malayalam debut with the Mohanlal starrer. Arbaaz is appearing as the main antagonist Vedantham IPS, in the movie.

Mirnaa Menon appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Mirnaa's role in the movie, Arya Shetty, was originally written for Regina Cassandra, but the actress backed out of the project due to her busy schedule. Newcomer Shilpa Ajayan, Satna Titus, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Chemban Vinod Jose, Tini Tom, Janardhanan, Dinesh Panikkar and others essay supporting roles in Big Brother.

Jithu Damodar handles the cinematography of the movie. Deepak Dev has composed the background score. Big Brother, which is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International, will hit theatres by the last week of January 2020.