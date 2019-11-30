Mohanlal's Big Brother: Official Motion Poster Is Out!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with director Siddique, for the upcoming project Big Brother. Recently, Mohanlal released the first official motion poster of the highly anticipated movie through his official social media pages. Director Siddique is joining hands with Mohanlal after a long gap of 6 years.

The highly impressive motion poster Big Brother indicates that the movie would be a treat for the action lovers. However, the sources suggest that the Mohanlal starrer is a complete entertainer which revolves around family relationships, with a touch of comedy and action. The Siddique directorial will mark the Malayalam debut of popular Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan.

Reportedly, Mohanlal is appearing in the role of Sachithanandan in the movie, which features actor-writer Anoop Menon and young actor Sarjano Khalid in the role of his younger brothers. Arbaaz Khan is said to be playing the lead antagonist Vedantham IPS in the movie, which is scripted by director Siddique himself.

Regina Cassandra, the renowned actress will make her Malayalam debut with Big Brother. Regina is reportedly appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Satna Titus, Mirna Menon, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Tini Tom, Dinesh Panikkar, etc., appear in the supporting roles in the movie.

Jithu Damodar is the director of photography. Deepak Dev, the music director of Lucifer, composes the songs and background score. KR Gourishankar handles the editing. The Mohanlal starrer is jointly produced by Siddique, Jenso Jose, Philipose K Jose, Manu Maliackal, and Vysakh Rajan, under the banners S Talkies, Shaman International, and Vysakha Cynyma.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the first official teaser of the movie by the end of 2019, most probably for Christmas. Big Brother, which was initially planned as a Christmas 2019 release, will hit the theatres by the last week of January 2020.