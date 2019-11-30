Mohanlal's Big Brother: Official Motion Poster Is Out!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with director Siddique, for the upcoming project Big Brother. Recently, Mohanlal released the first official motion poster of the highly anticipated movie through his official social media pages. Director Siddique is joining hands with Mohanlal after a long gap of 6 years.

The highly impressive motion poster Big Brother indicates that the movie is an action thriller. However, the sources suggest that the Mohanlal starrer is a complete entertainer which revolves around family relationships, with a touch of comedy and action. The Siddique directorial will mark the Malayalam debut of popular Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan.