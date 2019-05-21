Mohanlal Birthday Special: Here Is Why He Is Called The Complete Actor!

The Versatile Actor

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of Malayalam movie industry. We can proudly say that our complete actor is an expert in playing almost all types of characters, be it a class, mass, comical or negative role. Also, Mohanlal is undoubtedly the BEST when it comes to lip syncing the songs. It is truly a delight to watch Mohanlal's performance in song sequences, especially if they are sung by MG Sreekumar.

Dedication

The complete actor has always inspired the film industry members and fans with his level of dedication towards the roles he plays. While shooting for the ‘Ramakadha Ganalayam' song sequence from the classic movie Bharatham, Mohanlal had amazed the entire cast and crew by shooting in the middle of real fire. He famously learned Kathakali, one of the most difficult dance forms of India from the most famous artists, for the perfection of his character in the National Award-winning movie Vanaprastham. The actor has also stunned the audiences with his exceptional action sequences in various films, including the recent hit Lucifer.

The Mass Appeal

Mohanlal is undoubtedly the ultimate favourite actor from the Malayalam movie industry, for the masses. The complete actor has the most enviable fan following among the contemporary Malayalam movie actors. When a quintessential mass hero's character comes to our mind, the first actor we think about is none other than Mohanlal. For most of the Malayali audiences, festive seasons and holidays are not completed without watching a Mohanlal movie.

Most Bankable Actor

Mohanlal is unarguably the most bankable actor of Malayalam cinema, right now. The complete actor was the first Malayalam actor to touch the glorious 100-Crore mark (with Pulimurugan) and 200-Crore marks (with Lucifer) at the world wide box office. He has created history by being the leading man of some of the biggest money spinners of Mollywood. When it comes to planning a mega-budget project, Mohanlal is the first and only choice for most of the directors and producers of Malayalam film industry.

Awards & Accolades

Mohanlal, as we all know, is a 5-time National Award winner. He won the National film award for Best Actor two times, in 1991 and 1999. The actor won the special jury awards in Best Actor category in 1989 and 2016, and the award for the Best Feature Film (as the producer) in 1999. Mohanlal has also made a record by winning the highest number of Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards. Government Of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award for his contribution to the arts, in 2019.