    Mohanlal Birthday Special: Here Is Why He Is Called The Complete Actor!

    Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam movie industry, is celebrating his 59th birthday today. As we all know, Mohanlal is currently on a high with the huge success of his recently released project Lucifer. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, recently emerged as the first ever Malayalam movie to cross the glorious 200-Crore club.

    The complete actor made his movie debut in 1978 with project Thiranottam, which remained unreleased for about 25 years. Mohanlal made his official entry into the film industry with the 1980-released Fazil movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the lead antagonist. Currently, the actor is all set to make his much-awaited directorial debut, with the upcoming movie Barroz.

    Here we list a few reasons why Mohanlal is called 'The Complete Actor'. Have a look....

    The Versatile Actor

    Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of Malayalam movie industry. We can proudly say that our complete actor is an expert in playing almost all types of characters, be it a class, mass, comical or negative role. Also, Mohanlal is undoubtedly the BEST when it comes to lip syncing the songs. It is truly a delight to watch Mohanlal's performance in song sequences, especially if they are sung by MG Sreekumar.

    Dedication

    The complete actor has always inspired the film industry members and fans with his level of dedication towards the roles he plays. While shooting for the ‘Ramakadha Ganalayam' song sequence from the classic movie Bharatham, Mohanlal had amazed the entire cast and crew by shooting in the middle of real fire. He famously learned Kathakali, one of the most difficult dance forms of India from the most famous artists, for the perfection of his character in the National Award-winning movie Vanaprastham. The actor has also stunned the audiences with his exceptional action sequences in various films, including the recent hit Lucifer.

    The Mass Appeal

    Mohanlal is undoubtedly the ultimate favourite actor from the Malayalam movie industry, for the masses. The complete actor has the most enviable fan following among the contemporary Malayalam movie actors. When a quintessential mass hero's character comes to our mind, the first actor we think about is none other than Mohanlal. For most of the Malayali audiences, festive seasons and holidays are not completed without watching a Mohanlal movie.

    Most Bankable Actor

    Mohanlal is unarguably the most bankable actor of Malayalam cinema, right now. The complete actor was the first Malayalam actor to touch the glorious 100-Crore mark (with Pulimurugan) and 200-Crore marks (with Lucifer) at the world wide box office. He has created history by being the leading man of some of the biggest money spinners of Mollywood. When it comes to planning a mega-budget project, Mohanlal is the first and only choice for most of the directors and producers of Malayalam film industry.

    Awards & Accolades

    Mohanlal, as we all know, is a 5-time National Award winner. He won the National film award for Best Actor two times, in 1991 and 1999. The actor won the special jury awards in Best Actor category in 1989 and 2016, and the award for the Best Feature Film (as the producer) in 1999. Mohanlal has also made a record by winning the highest number of Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards. Government Of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award for his contribution to the arts, in 2019.

    Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 7:51 [IST]
