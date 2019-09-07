Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan & Other Celebs Wish Mammootty On His Birthday!

Mohanlal

Mohanlal came up with a sweet little wish his dear friend on the special day. Along with wishing Mammootty a very happy birthday, Mohanlal has also sent out a picture featuring both legends in a single frame.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan's birthday wishes to Mammootty has won everyone's hearts. He has sent out a sweet little note, which is simply lovely, to say the least. Moreover, Dulquer Salmaan has also shared a recent picture taken with his father.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj too has come up with a special message while wishing the legend on the big day and also mentioned that he is a forever fan of the legend actor.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly has wished Mammootty very happy birthday in a really special way. "Wishing the legend who turns a year younger today," he wrote on Twitter along with the wishes.

Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan has sent out a lovely and admirable note to Mammootty on the special day. In a post penned in Malayalam, Unni Mukundan has described the high regards and respect that he holds for the legend, who has helped in the various stages of his career so far.

Tovino Thomas

Along with wishing Mammootty a very happy birthday, young actor Tovino Thomas has also shared the trailer of Mammootty's upcoming movie Ganagandharvan, directed by Ramesh Pisharody.