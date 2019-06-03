Mohanlal-Fazil Team's Harshan Dulari; Director Reveals Why The Dream Project Was Dropped!
It was through director Fazil's film Manjil Virinja Pookkal that the Malayalam film audiences got introduced to the fabulous actor Mohanlal. It was a dream debut for him and he sparkled more than anyone else in the movie. What happened rest is history as Mohanlal emerged as the biggest ever superstar of Mollywood and the finest acting talents of the Indian cinema. The duo of Mohanlal and Fazil later joined hands for many more memorable movies that have found a special place in the favourites list of the audiences. Now, here is an interesting story regarding one such project of the hit combo, which unfortunately failed to take off. Read to know the interesting details regarding this.
The Dream Project
If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, this Mohanlal movie was one of the dream projects of the veteran director and it was titled Harshan Dulari.
The Big Team
Fazil had planned this project on a large scale and he had fixed Mohanlal and Sridevi to play the title roles in the movie that narrated the romantic tale of a Ghazal singer named Harshan and Dulari. AR Rahman was approached to score music.
Why It Was Dropped
If reports are to be believed, Fazil also revealed why the project failed to take off. Reportedly, the director felt that he wouldn't be able to convey the idea of the film properly to the audiences.
The Script
Reportedly, writer Madhu Muttom, who had penned the script of Manichithrathazhu was the scribe of Harshan Dulari as well. The director reportedly mentioned that if the project had happened, it
would have been a film that stood higher than Manichithrathazhu.
The Theme
The director also added that the theme of Manichithrathazhu was something which was relatable for the audiences but the same wasn't the case with Harshan Dulari. The climax of the film had one among the lead characters attaining self-realization and only a person who has attained it would relate to that. Hence, he thought that he wouldn't be able to portray that world in a convincing way for the audiences.