English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mohanlal-Fazil Team's Harshan Dulari; Director Reveals Why The Dream Project Was Dropped!

    By Manu
    |

    It was through director Fazil's film Manjil Virinja Pookkal that the Malayalam film audiences got introduced to the fabulous actor Mohanlal. It was a dream debut for him and he sparkled more than anyone else in the movie. What happened rest is history as Mohanlal emerged as the biggest ever superstar of Mollywood and the finest acting talents of the Indian cinema. The duo of Mohanlal and Fazil later joined hands for many more memorable movies that have found a special place in the favourites list of the audiences. Now, here is an interesting story regarding one such project of the hit combo, which unfortunately failed to take off. Read to know the interesting details regarding this.

    The Dream Project

    If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, this Mohanlal movie was one of the dream projects of the veteran director and it was titled Harshan Dulari.

    The Big Team

    Fazil had planned this project on a large scale and he had fixed Mohanlal and Sridevi to play the title roles in the movie that narrated the romantic tale of a Ghazal singer named Harshan and Dulari. AR Rahman was approached to score music.

    Why It Was Dropped

    If reports are to be believed, Fazil also revealed why the project failed to take off. Reportedly, the director felt that he wouldn't be able to convey the idea of the film properly to the audiences.

    The Script

    Reportedly, writer Madhu Muttom, who had penned the script of Manichithrathazhu was the scribe of Harshan Dulari as well. The director reportedly mentioned that if the project had happened, it

    would have been a film that stood higher than Manichithrathazhu.

    The Theme

    The director also added that the theme of Manichithrathazhu was something which was relatable for the audiences but the same wasn't the case with Harshan Dulari. The climax of the film had one among the lead characters attaining self-realization and only a person who has attained it would relate to that. Hence, he thought that he wouldn't be able to portray that world in a convincing way for the audiences.

    More MOHANLAL News

    Read more about: mohanlal fazil
    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue