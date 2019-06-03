Mohanlal-Fazil Team's Harshan Dulari; Director Reveals Why The Dream Project Was Dropped!

The Dream Project

If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, this Mohanlal movie was one of the dream projects of the veteran director and it was titled Harshan Dulari.

The Big Team

Fazil had planned this project on a large scale and he had fixed Mohanlal and Sridevi to play the title roles in the movie that narrated the romantic tale of a Ghazal singer named Harshan and Dulari. AR Rahman was approached to score music.

Why It Was Dropped

If reports are to be believed, Fazil also revealed why the project failed to take off. Reportedly, the director felt that he wouldn't be able to convey the idea of the film properly to the audiences.

The Script

Reportedly, writer Madhu Muttom, who had penned the script of Manichithrathazhu was the scribe of Harshan Dulari as well. The director reportedly mentioned that if the project had happened, it

would have been a film that stood higher than Manichithrathazhu.

The Theme

The director also added that the theme of Manichithrathazhu was something which was relatable for the audiences but the same wasn't the case with Harshan Dulari. The climax of the film had one among the lead characters attaining self-realization and only a person who has attained it would relate to that. Hence, he thought that he wouldn't be able to portray that world in a convincing way for the audiences.