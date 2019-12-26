Rumour Has It! Mohanlal In Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar Biopic?

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is unarguably the best in the industry when it comes to lipsyncing the songs. It is an absolute treat to watch Mohanlal in the song sequences, especially if they are sung by MG Sreekumar. This inherent talent has totally helped the complete actor is playing the roles of musicians with absolute perfection.

Here is a piece of exciting news for the fans of Mohanlal and cine-goers. If the reports are to be believed, the superstar is now all set to essay the role of legendary Carnatic musician Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar on silver screen very soon.

According to the reports, Mohanlal has been approached to play the lead role in the upcoming Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar biopic, which is directed by Vijith Nambiar. However, the reports are not officially confirmed yet. Recently, Vijith Nambiar, the musician-turned filmmaker who made his directorial debut with the recent movie Munthiri Monchan, has revealed some interesting details about the project.

The filmmaker had revealed that he is busy with the preparations of his dream project, which is based on the life of the renowned musician. Vijith Nambiar also revealed that he is teaming up with an exceptional acting talent for the project, which is made on a large canvas. The rumour mills suggest that Vijith Nambiar was hinting about his collaboration with Mohanlal for the Chembai biopic.

Mohanlal is currently all set to release his much-awaited action thriller Big Brother, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Siddique. The movie, which marks the complete actor's third collaboration with Siddique has been slated to hit the theatres in January 2020, as his first release for the year.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, another highly anticipated project of Mohanlal, which is directed by hitmaker Priyadarshan, is expected to be released on March 19, 2020. The team is reportedly planning to release the official teaser of the movie for the New Year.