Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Movie Titled Ram; To Be An Onam 2020 Release!

Mohanlal is teaming up once again with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and the launch ceremony of the movie was held yesterday (December 16, 2019). The upcoming movie has been titled 'Ram' and the motion poster of the film has been unveiled on social media. Mohanlal's intense look from the flick has left everyone impressed and we definitely can expect a solid movie from the superhit combo.

The film has got the tagline 'He has no boundaries' and Mohanlal will be seen playing the title character in Ram. According to reports, the shoot of this upcoming flick is all set to commence. It has been revealed that Ram will be one among the big releases of Onam season of 2020.

Reportedly, Ram will be Mohanlal's third big release of 2020 after Big Brother and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Big Brother, directed by Siddique will be hitting theatres in January 2020. At the same time, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan, has been scheduled to take over the screens in March 2020.

Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph team's previous venture Drishyam was a phenomenal success and is considered to be one of the finest thrillers of Malayalam cinema. Coming to Ram, Jeethu Joseph had revealed that the upcoming movie will be an action entertainer with a realistic touch. Earlier, reports had also come in that the film will be shot in various foreign locations.

Trisha has been roped in as the film's leading lady. Further details regarding the rest of the star cast are awaited. Satheesh Kurup will handle the film's cinematography. This upcoming movie will be jointly produced by Ramesh S Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai, under the banner Abhishek Films.

While the upcoming Mohanlal starrer will be Jeethu Joseph's next release in Malayalam, the director's next film to hit theatres will be the Tamil movie Thambi, which will grace screens on December 20, 2019.