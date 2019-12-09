    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Movie To Begin Rolling This Month; Indrajith Joins Cast!

      Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are once again collaborating for a movie, which will also be the next directorial of the blockbuster filmmaker. Now, an official word has come up regarding the commencement date of this much-awaited movie with the Jeethu Joseph opening up about a few details regarding the film. According to a recent report by the Times of India, it has been mentioned that the shoot is all set to commence on December 18, 2019.

      Trisha has been roped in as the film's leading lady and it will be the actress's second film in Malayalam after Hey Jude. Popular actor Indrajith has joined the film's star cast. Earlier, the actor had essayed an important role in Mohanlal's blockbuster movie Lucifer. Actors like Siddique and Saikumar will also be seen playing crucial roles in the film.

      According to the report, this upcoming big-budget venture will be a thriller, which will be set in different countries and the film will be shot in various locations like London, Istanbul and Cairo. Reportedly, the director has mentioned that the team is planning for a shooting schedule of around 90 days.

      Jeethu Joseph has also given a clear idea about the film's genre. Reportedly, he has mentioned that it will be a movie that would cater to the needs of the mass audiences but won't be a conventional outing at the same time. "The film will be an action thriller. It has heroism and aspects that would appeal to the 'mass audience' but it won't be a conventional 'mass' film. Mohanlal won't be doing over-the-top action sequences or playing a larger-than-life character in the film, because realistic elements are what forms the core of the movie," the filmmaker had mentioned while speaking to TOI.

      The report also says that the Pooja function of the movie will be held on December 16 and the official title will be announced the same day.

      Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
