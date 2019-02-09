Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Team Up Once Again For FEFKA’s Production Venture?

English
    If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, who had earlier teamed up for the movie Drishyam, are all set to join hands for an upcoming movie as well. Earlier, it was revealed that FEFKA would be producing a Malayalam movie, which will be written by Renji Panicker and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

    Now, according to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, Mohanlal might be seen playing the lead role in this highly-awaited movie. It would be for the second time that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are joining hands for a film.

    If the reports regarding the project are to be believed, this would also pave for the second project of Mohanlal and Renji Panicker, as an actor and writer. Earlier, they had teamed up for the movie Praja, which was directed by Joshiy.

    Meanwhile, Mohanlal's next big release will be Lucifer, which will be hitting the theatres on March 28, 2019. The film is the debut directorial venture of Prithviraj. On the other hand, Jeethu Joseph's next directorial venture is Mr & Mrs Rowdy, featuring Kalidas Jayaram and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film has been slated to hit the theatres on February 22, 2019.

