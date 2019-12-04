Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Sabu Cyril Reveals Some Interesting Details!

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. The movie, which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is written and directed by senior filmmaker Priyadarshan. Recently, National award-winner Sabu Cyril, the art director of Marakkar, revealed some interesting details about the Mohanlal starrer.
