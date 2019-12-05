Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Sabu Cyril Reveals Some Interesting Details!

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. The movie, which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is written and directed by senior filmmaker Priyadarshan. Recently, National award-winner Sabu Cyril, the art director of Marakkar, revealed some interesting details about the Mohanlal starrer.

Sabu Cyril stated that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the most important films of his career. Cyril, who is best known for the art direction of the popular films including the Baahubali series, Enthiran, Hey Ram, etc., feels that the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project will turn out to be the biggest turning point of his career. Cyril confirmed that Marakkar will be a never-seen-before visual experience for Malayalam audiences.

The art director has earlier teamed up with Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan for some of the duo's best films, including Kalapani and Thenmavin Kombathu. The sneak peek video of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which was released recently had made it clear that the historical drama will be an extraordinary theatre experience for the audiences.

Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director has been roped in to do the trailer cuts of the Mohanlal starrer. Puthren has earlier teamed up with Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo for the trailer cut of their last outing together, Oppam. The official trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is expected to be released soon.

Reportedly, director Priyadarshan and his team are planning to release Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in IMAX format. If things fall in place, the Mohanlal starrer will emerge as the first-ever Malayalam film to be made in the IMAX format. The makers are planning to take the big step technically, mainly aiming the overseas release.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham features Mohanlal as the titular character, Kunjali Marakkar IV. The Priyadarshan movie features an extensive star cast, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Suhasini Maniratnam, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, etc. The movie, which is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas is slated to hit the theatres in March 2020.