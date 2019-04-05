Mohanlal Overtakes Rajinikanth & Vijay In This Interesting Race!

Lucifer's Release In New Zealand

Lucifer released in New Zealand too and the film has reportedly recorded huge collections on its opening weekend. If reports are to be believed, Lucifer collected around $45,069 on its opening weekend in New Zealand.

At The Top Spot

By grossing such a big amount, Mohanlal's Lucifer has raced to the top spot. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer is now the top opening weekend grossing South Indian movie in New Zealand.

Overtakes Petta

Previously, this record was held by Rajinikanth's Petta, which released early this year. The Rajinikanth movie had collected around $44,170 on its opening weekend in New Zealand. Lucifer has reportedly overtaken those collections.

Vijsy's Sarkar

Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar too is one among the top opening weekend grossers in New Zealand. Sarkar had collected around $40,879 in the opening weekend. Rajinikanth's Kaala and Vijay's Mersal are the two other movies in the top five list.

The Second Week Of Run

Lucifer has completed one week of run and the Mohanlal starrer has entered the second week in New Zealand as well. The film has a good number of shows in the second week as well, which shows the huge popularity that it received.