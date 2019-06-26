Mohanlal Phones Fan Who Fell Sick; Heartwarming Gesture From The Big Star!
Mohanlal is an actor who holds a quintessential place in the hearts of every Malayalam movie audience. Since the past three decades, he has been entertaining the audiences with his charismatic performances in films. His popularity is beyond descriptions and his fan base is super strong. More importantly, his offscreen behaviour is something really praiseworthy. His humility and humbleness have been often talked about. Now, one more such incident has occured, which rightly proves why he is everyone's favourite Lalettan. Read to know the details regarding this.
The Recent Incident
Meanwhile, what has turned out to be the talk of the social media is an incident, which seemingly happened recently. An audio clip that has surfaced on social media talks volumes about the care and affection that he holds towards his fans.
When He Ringed Up A Fan
Reportedly, Mohanlal talked to one of his fans over the phone. In the audio clip that has been doing the rounds, Mohanlal could be heard speaking to a particular fan, who was admitted to a hospital since he was suffering from high fever.
Words Of Care And Affection
He could be heard asking the fan in detail about the sickness. The superstar wished his fan a speedy recovery. Mohanlal's words of care and affection could be understood from this audio.
Once Again
This paricular audio has gone viral on social media and it is indeed a precious moment for every Mohanlal fan. On the other hand, most recently one more video also went viral within no time in which Mohanlal decided to keep some time aside for his fans to take pictures with him.
Coming to the work front, Mohanlal's next film to release in the theatres will be Ittymani Made In China and the shoot of the film is progressing.
