Mohanlal Phones Fan Who Fell Sick; Heartwarming Gesture From The Big Star!

The Recent Incident

Meanwhile, what has turned out to be the talk of the social media is an incident, which seemingly happened recently. An audio clip that has surfaced on social media talks volumes about the care and affection that he holds towards his fans.

When He Ringed Up A Fan

Reportedly, Mohanlal talked to one of his fans over the phone. In the audio clip that has been doing the rounds, Mohanlal could be heard speaking to a particular fan, who was admitted to a hospital since he was suffering from high fever.

Words Of Care And Affection

He could be heard asking the fan in detail about the sickness. The superstar wished his fan a speedy recovery. Mohanlal's words of care and affection could be understood from this audio.

Once Again

This paricular audio has gone viral on social media and it is indeed a precious moment for every Mohanlal fan. On the other hand, most recently one more video also went viral within no time in which Mohanlal decided to keep some time aside for his fans to take pictures with him.