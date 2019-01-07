 »   »   »  Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal and Arjun's Looks From Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Are Out!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is being directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role is a film that has found a place in the list of the much- awaited Malayalam movies. The Mohanlal starrer has been touted to be one among the costliest Malayalam movies of all time and the shooting of the film is currently underway in Heyderabad. Meanwhile, the social media is already abuzz about this project. A whole lot of prominent actors are a part of this big project and some of the photos of teh actors in their looks as the characters from the film, have surfaced on social media. Read on to know more about the same.
Mohanlal As Kunjali Marakkar
Mohanlal's look as Kunjali Marakkar from the movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was revealed a couple of weeks ago. The actor's stunning and fierce look from the movie has been well-accepted and the audiences are indeed waiting to see the magical performance on screen.
Pranav Mohanlal
It has already been revealed that Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar in the movie. Meanwhile, a picture of the actor has been doing the rounds on social media, which is said to be taken from the location of the movie.
Arjun
Popular Tamil actor Arjun is also a part of this big budget venture and he has already joined the shoot of the movie. Meanwhile, a picture of the actor has surfaced on social media, which is said to be his look from this much awaited movie.
Rest Of The Cast
At the same time, the looks of the rest of the star cast of the movie are yet to be revealed. The film features a huge star cast. Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan etc., are also a part of the star cast of this movie. Mukesh, Madhu, Prabhu etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in this highly awaited movie.