Mohanlal-Prithviraj Duo's Empuraan: Here's An Interesting Update!

Empuraan, the upcoming Mohanlal-Prithviraj project which is a sequel to the 2019-released Lucifer, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview given to a popular online media, director Prithviraj revealed some interesting details about the Mohanlal starrer. According to the filmmaker, Empuraan demands more effort than Lucifer.

The actor-director stated that both he and writer Murali Gopy have a clear idea about the core plot of Empuraan. However, Murali is yet to begin the scripting of the project, as he is currently busy with the writing of the upcoming Ratheesh Ambat directorial, which features Prithviraj in the lead role.

Empuraan will only start rolling after the leading man Mohanlal and director Prithviraj wraps up their current commitments. The director, who also reprises his role from Lucifer in Empuraan, confirmed that he is planning to kickstart the Mohanlal project after 6 months from the day he receives the full-bound script.

Empuraan is expected to revolve around the untold story of protagonist Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, and his secret life as Khureshi Ab'Ram. Director Prithviraj has also confirmed that he has more screen time in Empuraan. The Lucifer sequel is expected to reveal more about his character Zayed Masood, the most trusted person in Khureshi's life.

As per the sources close to the project, some of the prominent faces from the original star cast are expected to reprise their roles in Empuraan. The most-loved characters from Lucifer, including Sachin Kedekar's PK Ramdas, Indrajith's Govardhan, Tovino Thomas's Jatin Ramdas, Baiju's Murukan, Manju Warrier's Priyadarshini Ramdas, etc., are expected have more dimensions and screen time in the project.

The Prithviraj directorial is also expected to have some new additions to its star cast, including some of the most popular names of Bollywood and Tamil film industry. Empuraan is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.