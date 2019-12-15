Mohanlal-Prithviraj Duo's Empuraan: Here's An Interesting Update!

Empuraan, the upcoming Mohanlal-Prithviraj project which is a sequel to the 2019-released Lucifer, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview given to a popular online media, director Prithviraj revealed some interesting details about the Mohanlal starrer. According to the filmmaker Empuraan demands more effort than Lucifer.
