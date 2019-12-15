Mohanlal-Prithviraj Duo's Empuraan: Here's An Interesting Update!

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Empuraan, the upcoming Mohanlal-Prithviraj project which is a sequel to the 2019-released Lucifer, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview given to a popular online media, director Prithviraj revealed some interesting details about the Mohanlal starrer. According to the filmmaker Empuraan demands more effort than Lucifer.

      Prithviraj Reveals Interesting Details About Mohanlal Starrer Empuraan | Empuraan Is Tougher Than Lucifer, Says Prithviraj

      Read more about: empuraan mohanlal prithviraj lucifer
      Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 23:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019
