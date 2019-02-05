Mohanlal-Prithviraj Duo’s Lucifer: Here Is Everything You Want To Know About The Movie!

The Announcement

Prithviraj officially announced his directorial debut on September 15, 2016, through his official social media pages. Immediately after Prithviraj's announcement, Mohanlal confirmed the news and expressed his excitement on working with the sons of his former colleagues, Sukumaran and Bharath Gopi, through his Facebook post. The duo also revealed the name of the project and other major details on the same day.

The Delay & Rumours

However, the project which was expected to start rolling in May 2017 was delayed due to the busy schedules of Mohanlal and director Prithviraj. Later, the gossipmongers began to suggest that Prithviraj might not direct Lucifer, as he was very busy with his acting career. It was also rumoured that the team has decided to drop the project. However, writer Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor rubbished the rumours immediately.

The Pre-production & Shoot

Finally, the team put an end to the rumours on 2 April 2017 by officially announcing that the pre-production of Lucifer has begun. The final screenplay discussion was held on 26 March 2018, on the sets of Odiyan. The principal photography began in Vandiperiyar, Idukki district on 15 July 2018. The team later went on to soot at the various locations of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kollam, Lakshadweep, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Russia. The shoot was wrapped up on 20 January 2019.

The Star Cast

Luficer features an ensemble star cast, including some popular faces of Malayalam movie industry and Bollywood. Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi appears as the main antagonist. The rest of the star cast includes Marathi actor Sachin Kedekar, senior director Fazil, Indrajith, Tovino Thomas, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Nandhu, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Nyla Usha, Pauly Wilson, Sunil Sukhada, Bala, Saniya Iyappan, etc.

The Technical Crew

The cinematography of Lucifer is handled by Sujith Vaassudev, the renowned cinematographer-turned-director. Popular musician Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the Mohanlal starrer. Samjith Mohammed handles the editing. As per the latest updates, the team is currently busy with the final rounds of dubbing and post-production of the movie.

The Teaser & Release Date

The much-awaited first official teaser of Lucifer was released on 13 December 2018 by Mammootty, through his official Facebook page. The highly promising teaser hinted that Mohanlal is playing a grey-shaded role in the movie, and was widely appreciated by the audiences. If things fall in place, Lucifer will hit the theatres on 28 March 2019, as the first summer release of the year.