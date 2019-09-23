English
    Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Is The Talk Of The Town!

    By Staff
    |

    Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham promises to be a film that is sure to take Malayalam cinema to unseen heights. Recently, a sneak peek video of the movie was unveiled at the function, Aasheervaadathode Lalettan, which was held in Kochi yesterday (September 22, 2019). All those who watched the fabulous video were in awe of the grandeur of the movie and social media is abuzz talking about the film's potential to be the next big thing of the Malayalam film industry.

    Mohanlal-Priyadarshans Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Is The Talk Of The Town!

    The event was attended by prominent personalities of the Malayalam film industry. Priyadarshan made it clear that the video released by the team is not an official trailer or teaser, but a compilation from the footage shot by the team. Prithviraj, who spoke about the video during the function, was mighty impressed with the same.

    Prithviraj went on to heap praises on Priyadarshan and the aesthetics displayed in the video. "I am (not) surprised by the sheer aesthetics of it, because it's after all Priyan sir's film. When he's pulling off a film on such a scale, as a Priyadarshan fan this is what I expect. But the thing is, this footage is of a Malayalam movie. So, sir, thank you for teaching us to dream big, and I am selfishly wishing that this film becomes a global hit because only when such movies become landmark hits, actors and directors like us can dream bigger," he was quoted as saying by the Times Of India.

    Meanwhile, social media is abuzz about the footage that was shown during the show. All those who saw the sneak peek of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, are simply awestruck and are eagerly awaiting for the movie's release. Reportedly, the post-production works of the film are progressing.

    The event Aashirvadathode Lalettan also had many such pleasant surprises in store. Lucifer team announced that the film will be a trilogy. The event was held to celebrate the success of all the recent movies of Aashirvad Films and to make some important announcements regarding Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Empuraan and Barroz, which is the debut directorial venture of Mohanlal.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 17:32 [IST]
