Rumour Has It! Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan Sequel To Start Rolling Soon?

Thoughts About A Sequel

Earlier, during the success celebrations of Pulimurugan, director Vysakh had hinted that they are already considering the chances for a sequel of the Mohanlal starrer. Vysakh has stated that the team will definitely join hands once again for the Pulimurugan sequel if all the team members possess the same kind of energy they had during the filming of Pulimurugan.

Mohanlal’s Plans

As per the latest reports, Mohanlal's much-awaited prestigious project Randamoozham might not happen anytime soon, all thanks to the legal battle between the writer MT Vasudevan Nair and VA Shrikumar Menon. Reportedly, Mohanlal is planning to go ahead with some other projects and is considering the Pulimurugan sequel as one of his main priorities. It is good news indeed.

Vysakh’s Current Projects

If the reports are to be believed, director Vysakh will start working on Pulimurugan sequel, immediately after he completes his much-awaited Nivin Pauly project. The director is about to wrap up his Mammootty project Madhura Raja, which is expected to hit the theatres for Vishu 2019. The Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to be released by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

Pulimurugan 2 Cast & Crew



Reportedly, Pulimurugan 2 is expected to retain its original cast, including the Mohanlal, leading lady Kamalinee Mukherji, Lal, Vinu Mohan, Gopakumar, etc. Along with the original star cast, the movie is expected to feature some popular faces of South Indian film industry and Bollywood in the major roles. Peter Hein and Shaji Kumar, the stunt choreographer and cinematographer of Pulimurugan, will also re-join the team for the sequel.