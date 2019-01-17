Rumour Has It! Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan Sequel To Start Rolling Soon?
Pulimurugan, the 2016-released action thriller which featured Mohanlal, the complete actor in the title role, still remains the all-time highest ever grosser of Malayalam movie industry. If the latest reports are to be believed, here is the good news for the audiences and Mohanlal fans who still celebrate Pulimurugan.
According to the rumour mills, Mohanlal and director Vysakh are all set to join hands once again for a project in 2020, which is likely to be a sequel to Pulimurugan. As per the reports, the project is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, the producer of Pulimurugan, for his home production banner Mulakupadam Films.
Continue reading for some interesting details about the upcoming Mohanlal-Vysakh project, which is expected to be the sequel of Pulimurugan…
Thoughts About A Sequel
Earlier, during the success celebrations of Pulimurugan, director Vysakh had hinted that they are already considering the chances for a sequel of the Mohanlal starrer. Vysakh has stated that the team will definitely join hands once again for the Pulimurugan sequel if all the team members possess the same kind of energy they had during the filming of Pulimurugan.
Mohanlal’s Plans
As per the latest reports, Mohanlal's much-awaited prestigious project Randamoozham might not happen anytime soon, all thanks to the legal battle between the writer MT Vasudevan Nair and VA Shrikumar Menon. Reportedly, Mohanlal is planning to go ahead with some other projects and is considering the Pulimurugan sequel as one of his main priorities. It is good news indeed.
Vysakh’s Current Projects
If the reports are to be believed, director Vysakh will start working on Pulimurugan sequel, immediately after he completes his much-awaited Nivin Pauly project. The director is about to wrap up his Mammootty project Madhura Raja, which is expected to hit the theatres for Vishu 2019. The Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to be released by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.
Pulimurugan 2 Cast & Crew
Reportedly, Pulimurugan 2 is expected to retain its original cast, including the Mohanlal, leading lady Kamalinee Mukherji, Lal, Vinu Mohan, Gopakumar, etc. Along with the original star cast, the movie is expected to feature some popular faces of South Indian film industry and Bollywood in the major roles. Peter Hein and Shaji Kumar, the stunt choreographer and cinematographer of Pulimurugan, will also re-join the team for the sequel.