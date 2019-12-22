Mohanlal's Ram Is Not Pulimurugan Or Lucifer, Says Jeethu Joseph!

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mohanlal, the complete actor is once again joining hands with Jeethu Joseph, the director of the blockbuster Drishyam. The upcoming Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project, which has been titled as Ram, will go on floors in January 2020. In a recent interview, the director revealed some interesting details about the titular character of the movie.

      According to Jeethu Joseph, the titular character Ram, played by Mohanlal is not at all like the actor's characters from the blockbusters Pulimurugan and Lucifer. The director revealed that Ram is not a larger-than-life character like Murugan or Stephen Nedumpilly, but is a normal man who leads a normal life.

      Ram is a movie that narrates the unexpected incidents that happen in the life of a common man. However, the director is planning to narrate the story in the most thrilling manner and wants to make it an edge-of-the-seat experience. Jeethu Joseph remarked that Ram will emerge as a successful film if he succeeds in presenting it as a nail-biting thriller.

      The Mohanlal starrer will be widely shot at the various Indian and international locations, including Kochi, Delhi, Dhanushkodi, Chennai, Colombo, London, Istanbul, and Cairo. If things fall in place, the principal photography of Ram will begin on January 5, 2020. Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Mohanlal.

      Ram will feature an extensive star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, etc. Vishnu Shyam composes the music for the movie. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. VS Vinayak handles the editing.

      The Mohanlal project is jointly produced by Ramesh P Pillai, Sudhan S Pillai, and Ganesh V Pillai, under the banners Abhishek Films and Passion Studios. Ram is slated to hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 release.

      Mohanlal Undergoes Surgery In Dubai!

