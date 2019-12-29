Mohanlal's Ram: Trisha Krishnan's Character Is Revealed!

Trisha Krishnan, the renowned actress is all set to make a comeback to Malayalam cinema, with the upcoming Mohanlal starrer Ram. The movie, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph, marks Trisha's first onscreen collaboration with Mohanlal. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about the 96 star's role in Ram.

Reportedly, the actress is playing the role of a doctor who is also the wife of Ram, played by Mohanlal's in the movie. According to the sources, Trisha's character is not just the spouse of the protagonist but is a performance-oriented role that holds great importance in the narrative.

As per the reports, Trisha Krishnan is extremely excited about sharing the screen with Mohanlal, who is one of her all-time favourite actors. During the launch event of Ram, Trisha had stated that she is totally thrilled to be a part of Drishyam team's next outing, and this is a dream come true opportunity for her.

The charming actress made her Malayalam debut in 2018 with the Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude, which is directed by Shyamaprasad. Even though Trisha was offered several Malayalam films in the past including the Mohanlal starrers Run Baby Run and Lailaa O Lailaa, she couldn't take up the projects due to her busy schedule.

Ram, which is said to be an out-and-out realistic thriller, depicts how an unexpected incident changes the life of Ram and his family. The movie which will be widely shot at the various Indian and international locations, including Kochi, Delhi, Dhanushkodi, Chennai, Colombo, London, Istanbul, and Cairo, will start rolling on January 5, 2020.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Liyona Lishoy, etc. essay the supporting roles in the movie. Ram, which is produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios has been slated to hit the theatres as an Onam 2020 release.

