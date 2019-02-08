Mohanlal’s Randamoozham: Controversies Courted By The Prestigious Project!

The Announcement

Randamoozham was officially announced in 2017. BR Shetty, the renowned industrialist was supposed to bankroll the 1000 Crores-project. It was reported that Peter Hein has been roped in as the action choreographer, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manju Warrier have been considered for the role of Draupadi. Several renowned actors including Mammootty and Telugu star Nagarjuna were supposed to join the project.

The Rumours

The rumours regarding the conflicts between the Randamoozham team members started doing rounds during the filming of VA Shrikumar Menon's debut venture Odiyan. The rumour mills suggested that action choreographer Peter Hein is planning to back out from Randamoozham, citing creative differences with VA Shrikumar Menon. It was also reported that the lead actor Mohanlal and producer BR Shetty are not impressed with Menon's directorial skills, and are rethinking about the project.

MT Vasudevan Nair & BR Shetty Back Out

Amidst the rumours, writer MT Vasudevan Nair shocked the industry by announcing his exit from the project. According to the veteran writer, the director had failed to complete the project, even after extending the contract period. MT has sent a legal notice to the makers demanding his script to be returned. Even though Shrikumar Menon tried to resolve the issue, MT is determined to not associate with the director anymore. Following MT's exit, producer BR Shetty also decided to quit the project.

The New Team

Recently, VA Shrikumar Menon surprised the industry by joining hands with a new team. Reportedly, industrialist Dr. SK Narayanan has joined the project as the new producer. The news was officially revealed by social activist Jomon Puthanpurakkal. A picture of SK Narayanan and Shrikumar Menon, which was clicked during the meeting has also been released on social media. Reportedly, the new team has decided to increase the budget of the Mohanlal project to 1200 Crores.

MT Vasudevan Nair’s Take On The Development

However, MT Vasudevan Nair immediately released an official statement, suggesting that Shrikumar Menon's project is not based on Randamoozham. The writer has made it clear that Shrikumar Menon and the new team has no rights proceed with Randamoozham, and they can instead work on the classic Mahabharata story. Mohanlal, the lead actor of the project is yet to reveal his takes on MT and BR Shetty's exits and association with the new team.