English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mohanlal Receives Padma Bhushan Award From The President Of India!

    By Staff
    |

    On this Republic Day, the Keralites woke up to a very glad news regarding Mohanlal being adjudged as one among the winners of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award instituted by the Government Of India. Mohanlal emerged as the second Malayalam actor after Prem Nazir to win this prestigious award and the entire Keralites were proud about the big achievement of their much-loved actor.

    Mohanlal Receives Padmabhushan Award From The President Of India!

    The Padma awards ceremony was held this morning and Mohanlal has received the prestigous Padma Bhushan award from the President Of India, Sri Ramnath Kovind. The photo of Mohanlal receiving the award from the President has gone viral on social media within a short span of time. The photo was first shared through the official Twitter handle of the President Of India. Mohanlal opted to wear a Safari suit for the big function, which was held at New Delhi. Earlier, Mohanlal had won the Padmashri award back in the year 2000.

    Mohanlal Receives Padma Bhushan Award From The President Of India!

    On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his next movie Lucifer, which is high on expectations. The film, directed by Prithviraj features Mohanlal in the role of a character named Stephen Nedumbally. On the other hand, he has also been busy with the work of his upcoming big movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is being directed by popular film-maker Priyadarshan.

    Read more about: mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue