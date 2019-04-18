Mohanlal's Lucifer 2 Is On The Way? Did The Team Just Make An Announcement Regarding The Same?

The New Character Poster

Team Lucifer released the final character poster of the film today and the new poster unveiled the look of Abraam Qureshi, portrayed by Mohanlal. The poster has also the tagline, 'The End ..Is Only The Beginning'.

The Expectations

This fascinating poster and the tagline associated with it have definitely raised curiosity among the audiences. Discussions are rife on social media that Lucifer 2 will definitely happen and the makers have just thrown a hint regarding the same.

Decoding Poster

At the same time, the well-designed poster has also led to widespread discussion on social media. The fans have seemingly found out that Prithviraj is also a part of the new poster. It is being believed that the person who could be seen as a reflection on the sunglasses of Abraam Qureshi's character is Zayed Masood, which is the character portrayed by Prithviraj in Lucifer.

Earlier Hint

Nevertheless, some of the recent Facebook posts of writer Murali Gopy and director Prithviraj Sukumar had hidden signs in them that a sequel is in the planning. Recently, Prithviraj had sent out a Facebook post in which he gave out that Murali Gopy had shared a story idea to him, which had left the director in him thinking about the same even at midnight.