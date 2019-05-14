English
    Mohanlal's Lucifer Can Be Watched Online From This Date Onwards; Here's How!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Lucifer has scored a sound victory at the box office and the Mohanlal movie has already raked in huge numbers at the box office window. It has shattered many existing box office records and Lucifer has turned out to be one of the most satisfying theatrical experience of recent times. While the Mohanlal starrer, which is also the debut vehicle of Prithviraj, is still enjoying a fine run in the theatres, a few updates have come out in the online circuits, which is sure to leave the fans of this movie thrilled about. Read on to know the details regarding this.

    Lucifer Online Release

    If the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, Lucifer can be watched online soon as the film is set to make its online release soon.

    Through Amazon Prime

    According to the reports that have been circulating, Lucifer's digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video and the movie can be watched through this platform from May 16, 2019 onwards.

    The Tweet

    Recently, Amazon Prime Video had sent out a very interesting Tweet in which it has been mentioned that Lucifer will be streamed online from May 16 onwards. This definitely left the fans quite thrilled about. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement.

    50th Day

    Interestingly, Lucifer will be celebrating its half century in the theatres across the state on May 16, 2019. It is being believed that the online release of the film will happen in accordance with the special day. Lucifer is still running in a handsome number of theatres in Kerala.

    The Different Versions

    Lucifer's Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions had also released in the theatres. In another tweet by Amazon Oprime Video, it has also been mentioned that the dubbed versions of the film will also be streamed online soon.

    Read more about: mohanlal lucifer
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
