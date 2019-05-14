Mohanlal's Lucifer Can Be Watched Online From This Date Onwards; Here's How!

Lucifer Online Release

If the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, Lucifer can be watched online soon as the film is set to make its online release soon.

Through Amazon Prime

According to the reports that have been circulating, Lucifer's digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video and the movie can be watched through this platform from May 16, 2019 onwards.

if God doesn’t want us to see evil, then tell us why are we getting Lucifer on our service on May 16? tell na — Amazon Prime Video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 14, 2019

The Tweet

Recently, Amazon Prime Video had sent out a very interesting Tweet in which it has been mentioned that Lucifer will be streamed online from May 16 onwards. This definitely left the fans quite thrilled about. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement.

50th Day

Interestingly, Lucifer will be celebrating its half century in the theatres across the state on May 16, 2019. It is being believed that the online release of the film will happen in accordance with the special day. Lucifer is still running in a handsome number of theatres in Kerala.

the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer will also be available to stream in Tamil and Telugu. stay tuned 💙 — Amazon Prime Video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 14, 2019

The Different Versions

Lucifer's Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions had also released in the theatres. In another tweet by Amazon Oprime Video, it has also been mentioned that the dubbed versions of the film will also be streamed online soon.