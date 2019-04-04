Mohanlal's Lucifer Enters The UK Box Office Top 10 List; Becomes The Only Asian Movie In The List!

Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is enjoying a marvellous outing at the box office. Reportedly, the film has been raking in huge collections not only in Kerala but in other release centres as well. The Mohanlal movie is on its way to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

The movie had made a big release in the UK as well and Lucifer even went on to become the biggest ever Malayalam movie release in the UK. The film, which released on April 29, 2019 has reportedly enjoyed a fabulous opening in the UK.

If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Lucifer collected £147,682 on its first weekend at the UK box office from the 89 centres in which it released. According to the reports, the film has also entered the UK Box Office Top 10 list of the past week and has been placed at the eighth spot. More importantly, Lucifer is the only Asian movie on the list.

Well, this speaks volumes about the huge acceptance that the film has been receiving. Not often, we get to see a Malayalam film performing extremely well at the overseas box office as well. The film is now in the second week of run and is expected to reach newer heights in the days to come.

(Collection Courtesy: The Guardian)

ALSO READ: Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer Has Overtaken Ajith's Viswasam; Enters The Top 5 List!