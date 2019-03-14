Mohanlal's Lucifer Gearing Up To Create A New Record With This Feat?
Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj is set to mark its big arrival in the theatres. The release of the film is just two weeks away and the film has turned out to be one among the most talked films even before its big release in the theatres. While the Malayalam movie audiences are pumped up to give the film a grand welcome in the theatres on March 28, 2019, various reports have been doing the rounds regarding Lucifer, which suggests that the movie is all set to create history in Malayalam cinema. Get to know the interesting details regarding this.
The Worldwide Release
If reports are to be believed, Lucifer will be making a worldwide release in the theatres across the globe on the very same date of its release in India. Reportedly, the bookings for Lucifer in the UAE/GCC regions have already begun.
Fans Show In The UK
The reports that have surfaced on social media suggest that the film is set to create a new record by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to have a fan show in the UK. According to reports, the film will have fans show in London, Birmingham and Leicester.
Fans Show In Kerala
Meanwhile, reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the film have a good number of fans shows in Kerala as well. If reports are to be believed, ladies fans show are also in the pipeline for the movie.
The Buzz Surrounding The Film
The fans are all set to give this movie a grand welcome and the hype and the buzz surrounding the film is increasing with each passing day. After the series of posters, that have been coming in, the makers will come out with the teaser of March 22, 2019.