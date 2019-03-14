Mohanlal's Lucifer Gearing Up To Create A New Record With This Feat?

The Worldwide Release

If reports are to be believed, Lucifer will be making a worldwide release in the theatres across the globe on the very same date of its release in India. Reportedly, the bookings for Lucifer in the UAE/GCC regions have already begun.

Fans Show In The UK

The reports that have surfaced on social media suggest that the film is set to create a new record by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to have a fan show in the UK. According to reports, the film will have fans show in London, Birmingham and Leicester.

Fans Show In Kerala

Meanwhile, reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the film have a good number of fans shows in Kerala as well. If reports are to be believed, ladies fans show are also in the pipeline for the movie.

The Buzz Surrounding The Film

The fans are all set to give this movie a grand welcome and the hype and the buzz surrounding the film is increasing with each passing day. After the series of posters, that have been coming in, the makers will come out with the teaser of March 22, 2019.