Mohanlal's Lucifer Is The Next Film After Odiyan To Achieve This Feat!
On March 28, 2019, Lucifer, the film from Mohanlal-Prithviraj team would arrive in the theatres across the globe. Lucifer has already hit the bulls-eye as far as the buzz is considered. The social media is talking highly about this film, which is capable of creating history at the box office. What is more striking is that, Mohanlal's Lucifer has already scripted some records in terms of the trailer views, the release centres, fans shows etc. Now, it seems like Lucifer has turned out to be the only second film after Odiyan to garner the maximum interest of the audiences prior to its release.
Lucifer On BookMyShow
As everyone knows, the advance booking for Lucifer has already begun and the movie has been listed on the popular ticket booking website BookMyShow and it has garnered over 38.1K interest so far.
One Among The Very Few Movies
It is quite a rarity as far as Malayalam movies are considered. Not many Malayalam movies have garnered these many interests on the booking website and now, here is Lucifer that continues to garner the interest.
After Odiyan
Odiyan, which was Mohanlal's previous big film to release in the theatres also had garnered the big interest of the audiences. Reportedly, the film had registered over 67K interest, which continues to be an all-time record as far as Malayalam movies are considered.
The Only Two Malayalam Movies
Interestingly, Lucifer and Odiyan are the only two Malayalam movies to have breached the 20K interests on BookMyShow. Now, it has to be seen whether Lucifer could go on to overtake Odiyan in terms of the number of interest on BookMyShow.