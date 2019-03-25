English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mohanlal's Lucifer Is The Next Film After Odiyan To Achieve This Feat!

    By Manu
    |

    On March 28, 2019, Lucifer, the film from Mohanlal-Prithviraj team would arrive in the theatres across the globe. Lucifer has already hit the bulls-eye as far as the buzz is considered. The social media is talking highly about this film, which is capable of creating history at the box office. What is more striking is that, Mohanlal's Lucifer has already scripted some records in terms of the trailer views, the release centres, fans shows etc. Now, it seems like Lucifer has turned out to be the only second film after Odiyan to garner the maximum interest of the audiences prior to its release.

    Lucifer On BookMyShow

    As everyone knows, the advance booking for Lucifer has already begun and the movie has been listed on the popular ticket booking website BookMyShow and it has garnered over 38.1K interest so far.

    One Among The Very Few Movies

    It is quite a rarity as far as Malayalam movies are considered. Not many Malayalam movies have garnered these many interests on the booking website and now, here is Lucifer that continues to garner the interest.

    After Odiyan

    Odiyan, which was Mohanlal's previous big film to release in the theatres also had garnered the big interest of the audiences. Reportedly, the film had registered over 67K interest, which continues to be an all-time record as far as Malayalam movies are considered.

    The Only Two Malayalam Movies

    Interestingly, Lucifer and Odiyan are the only two Malayalam movies to have breached the 20K interests on BookMyShow. Now, it has to be seen whether Lucifer could go on to overtake Odiyan in terms of the number of interest on BookMyShow.

    Read more about: mohanlal lucifer odiyan
    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 18:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue