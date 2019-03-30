Mohanlal’s Lucifer Is Trending All Over; Google India Sends Out A Special Tweet!

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role has turned out to be the talk of the M'town. The film for which Malayalam film audiences have been waiting for is now out in theatres and what is more important is that the film has completely met the expectations of the audiences.

While Lucifer is doing a stellar business in the theatres, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj is also creating waves in the online circuits. Lucifer is trending all over and Google India recently send out a special Tweet honouring the big achievement.

Lucifer is one among the three most trending keywords on Google over this weekend. Yuvraj Singh and Miami Open are the two other trening keywords over the weekend. Google India has send out a tweet with a caption read as "The heroes who know how to smash all records." - sic

Take a look at the tweet here..

A Malayalam film tooping the Google Trends isn't that common and Lucifer has achieved that as well. It has been 3 days since Lucifer marked its arrival in the theatres and the film is creating waves at the box office. The film has garnered the attention of the entire Indian film audiences as such is the talks surrounding this film which is marching towards breaking many more big records at the box office in the upcoming days.